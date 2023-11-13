September Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – Jeff Burkhart opened the eighth Screaming Eagle Car Wash in Clarksville, located on Tiny Town Road. And to celebrate, he joined with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to host September’s Business After Hours.

“We hope to just give our customers a good wash for their money,” Burkhart said. “We have the top-of-the-line equipment in this 150′ long facility. It’s the longest car wash in town, and it’s designed to provide vehicle owners with a cleaner, dryer car.”

Burkhart says the location is great, with daily traffic counts in excess of 35,000. “There are also 1,000 houses in the neighborhoods behind us, that this location will be convenient to. Plus, it’s on the going-home side, allowing easier access for the customers. The project took about a year to complete.”

Photo Gallery