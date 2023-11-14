Christmas Harmony: “Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends” Returns to Austin Peay State University on December 1st

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) annual Christmas concert, “Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends,” is ringing in the holiday season on Friday, December 1st, 2023, at 7:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. Admission is $5.00 or two cans of food donated to Loaves and Fishes.

This year’s performance will feature Christmas standards from “Sleigh Ride” to “Auld Lang Syne,” along with original songs by contemporary artists like Tow’rs, Ingrid Andress, Jacob Collier and Mariah Carey.

“Many of the tunes are dressed up in unusual and innovative arrangements that give them new life,” said David Steinquest, professor of percussion at Austin Peay State University. “The show will have a homey atmosphere with the stage set up like a living room, complete with Christmas decorations.”

The band members bringing each arrangement to life include Allison Steinquest (vocals); Trey Andrews (vocals); Mattie Smith (fiddle and vocals); Tim Calhoun (guitar); Kevin Madill (piano); Tony Nagy (bass); Sam Campbell (drums); David Steinquest (percussion); and the APSU Percussion Ensemble.

Tickets are on sale starting November 20th and will be available for purchase here. Community members can bring their canned food donations to the Music and Mass Communication Building Room 139 from 8:00am – 3:30pm on weekdays.

“This concert has sold out every year, so make sure to get your tickets ahead of time,” Steinquest said. “Come join the party!”