Clarksville-Montgomery County Celebrates Veterans Day with Honors, Music, and Inspiration

Clarksville, TN – With this community’s proximity and close ties to Fort Campbell, Veterans Day is a big deal in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Each year, there are numerous events in the days and weeks leading up to November 11th, culminating with what has to be one of the best Veterans Day Parades in America.

This year’s traditional Veterans Day Breakfast, hosted by Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce at APSU, featured the Kiwanis Club’s 2023 essay winners, a performance by county music singer/songwriter Jenny Teator, and a moving keynote address by U.S. Congressman Dr. Mark Green.

Immediately after the breakfast, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, and many other dignitaries took the short drive to Montgomery County’s historic courthouse, where hundreds lined up for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The theme of this year’s ceremony was Salute to Veterans in Law Enforcement, and it featured an address by Joe Thomas, Jr., U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant (retired). Thomas is the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator in charge of detention operations.

This year’s ceremony included opening remarks from the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) Director, Hector Santos, the posting of colors by the American Legion Post 289 Color Guard, a performance of the National Anthem by Clarksville High School Choir under the direction of Stella McKnight, and an invocation by County Commissioner, Reverend Jeremiah Walker.

The City and County Mayors each made remarks and, after Thomas’s speech, joined him for the laying of the wreath in honor of those members of the armed forces who have defended America.

By 10:00am, The Veterans Day Parade had begun. The streets of downtown were lined with supporters, who cheered as dozens of patriotic-themed floats, JROTC groups, car clubs, civic organizations, and others paid tribute to the men and women who serve and have served our country.

