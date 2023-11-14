Empowering Community Development: City of Clarksville Hosts CDBG Application Workshop

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is pleased to announce a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application Workshop scheduled for Monday, November 27th, 2023, at the Burt Cobb Recreation Center, 1011 Franklin Street.

This informative workshop will begin at 5:00pm and provide valuable insights into the CDBG program, its benefits, and how community members can participate.

A second online workshop will be held on November 30th, 2023 at 10:00am.

The CDBG program is a vital federal grant program designed to improve the quality of life for low- and- moderate-income individuals and families in communities across the United States.



The funds allocated through this program aim to address a wide range of community needs, including affordable housing, public infrastructure improvements, and economic development initiatives.

The workshop will cover the following key topics:

1.) Overview of CDBG: Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the Community Development Block Grant program, its goals, and the positive impact it can have on the Clarksville community.

2.) Eligibility Criteria: Participants will learn who is eligible to apply for CDBG funding, including non-profit organizations, local government entities, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher learning, and community groups with projects or programs aimed at benefiting low- and- moderate-income residents in the City of Clarksville.

3.) Application Process: Detailed information on the CDBG application process will be provided, including deadlines, required documentation, and how to prepare a successful application.

4.) Funding Priorities: The workshop will highlight the program’s funding priorities and focus areas, such as affordable housing, community development, and anti-poverty initiatives.

5.) Q&A Session: A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, giving attendees the opportunity to seek clarification and guidance on any aspects of the CDBG program.

Representatives from the Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services will be present at the workshop to offer guidance and support to potential applicants. They will also be available for interviews and further information.

The City of Clarksville encourages all interested non-profit organizations, local government entities, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher learning, and community groups with projects or programs to benefit low and moderate-income residents in the City of Clarksville. Your participation can help make a positive difference in our community.

For further information or to register for the online workshop, contact Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services at Community@cityofclarksville.com.

About Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services

Our focus is assisting low- to moderate-income families in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities in which they all live. CNCS is a representation of our vibrant city.

Our new name and rebranding of our logo are inspired to be a more appropriate portrayal of what our department does for the community and our desire for everyone to thrive by being better, serving the community better, and living better together.