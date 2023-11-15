American Floyd at Casey Jones Distillery

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville’s Casey Jones Distillery recently held its annual Lights Out Festival, an evening of music with Clarksville’s own American Floyd, one of the nation’s top Pink Floyd tribute bands.

More than 1,200 guests were on hand to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dark Side of The Moon, with American Floyd’s performance of the classic album in its entirety.

Festival-goers also enjoyed a light show, cocktails, food trucks, and tours and tastings featuring the distillery’s great selection of tasty spirits.

Photo Gallery