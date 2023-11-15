American Red Cross urges everyone to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf” by Giving Blood

Nashville, TN – For many, watching the classic holiday movie “Elf” has been a heartwarming tradition for 20 years. This November, the American Red Cross encourages people to add a new tradition as the holiday season begins: Spread cheer with a blood or platelet donation.

Donations are critical to the blood supply as the holiday season draws near – a time when blood donations often decline. Donors of all blood types are urged to give, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film “Elf,” and create holiday cheer, all who come to give November 15th-30th will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf.

It feels good to give a gift to someone else that truly means something. Those wishing to help patients receive lifesaving transfusions can book a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 15th-30th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

11/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

11/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Logan County

Russellville

11/27/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 296 West 6th Street

Todd County

Elkton

11/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Todd Central High School, 806 South Main Street

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Pleasant View

11/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pleasant View Christian School, 160 Hicks Edgen Road

Montgomery County

Clarksville

11/21/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pagaent Lane

11/22/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

11/27/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

11/29/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Springfield

11/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Springfield Funeral Home, 4005 Memorial Blvd.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!?

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.?

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?

