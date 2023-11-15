APSU Men’s Basketball guard DeMarcus Sharp earns ASUN Newcomer of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – It only took one week. Still, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team’s DeMarcus Sharp earned his first in-season accolade as a Governor, as the graduate student guard was tabbed the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week after leading the Govs in nearly every statistical category through his first two games for the Red and White, Monday.

A Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, Sharp posted his first of two-straight double-doubles in a 10-point, 10-rebound performance against Life, Monday. The 90-72 victory against the Running Eagles was the first of the Corey Gipson Era of Austin Peay State University basketball and the program’s first in its new facility, F&M Bank Arena.

In addition to his 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 10 boards in the season-opening victory, Sharp added a game-high seven assists on no turnovers and tied for a game-high four steals. All seven of Sharp’s assists resulted in three-pointers, as he accounted for 31 points during his inaugural game as a Governor.

Sharp followed his season-opening performance with a stellar showing at George Mason on Saturday, as he posted game-high marks in scoring (23), rebounds (13), steals (four), and blocks (two) while tying for a game-best two assists. His 13 assists were a career-high for the sixth-year guard and the most by a Governor since 2021.

The Charleston, Missouri native scored 19 points in the second half alone against the Patriots, while going 6-for-13 from the field and 7-for-7 from three free throw line throughout the final 20 minutes of play.

Albeit two games into the season, Sharp ranks in the top five across the ASUN in rebounds (23, fourth), blocks (three, fourth), assists (five, fifth), and leads the conference with eight steals and 39.0 minutes per game. Lastly, the Govs’ starting point guard is 10th in the league with 16.5 points per game.

Nationally, Sharp is fourth in Division I with eight steals, fifth with 10.0 defensive rebounds per game, and 39th with 23 total boards through two games. He also is one of 21 players in the nation with two double-doubles in as many opportunities.

Sharp is the third player in program history to earn an ASUN weekly recognition – all being Newcomer of the Week honors – and the first since Sean Durugordon on December 5th, 2022.

Sharp and the rest of the APSU men’s basketball team return to action tomorrow afternoon when they host Fisk for a 7:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.