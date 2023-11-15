Gary Sinise Expresses Gratitude to Fort Campbell’s Healthcare Heroes

Fort Campbell, KY – Actor, director, producer, musician, and humanitarian Gary Sinise visited Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) and served a free lunch to the hospital’s active duty and civilian healthcare team November 9th, 2023.

Gary Sinise & the LT. Dan Band were on Fort Campbell to perform a free concert ahead of the Veterans Day holiday, and Sinise visited BACH to show his appreciation for healthcare professionals in the Military Health System.

“Quite often, folks working at the military hospitals, they’re a little bit forgotten, and I try to pop into the hospital whenever I can,” said Sinise, who’s previous visits in the Military Health System include Brooke Army Medical Center, Naval Medical Center San Diego, Tripler Army Medical Center and many more.

“We thought we should do one of our Serving Heroes events here at Blanchfield, just to make sure they know they are in our hearts, and we don’t forget what they are doing here. There are military hospitals all over the world that take care of our people and we can never take for granted the care that they are giving and the people that they are serving,” said Sinise, who has served more than 1 million meals worldwide to service members, veterans, law enforcement and first responders through his Serving Heroes initiative.

BACH supports the medical readiness of Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and other Fort Campbell-based units, maintains ready medical Forces capable of deploying in support of national security and humanitarian assistance missions, and provides healthcare and healthcare support to more than 100,000 TRICARE beneficiaries on Fort Campbell and in the surrounding communities.

The hospital is staffed by more than 300 active-duty Soldiers from Army medical career fields and employs more than 1,500 federal civilians in healthcare and healthcare support specialties to help conduct the mission.

“So, they should know, at the Gary Sinise foundation, we don’t forget that. We are grateful for what they are doing, and we remember them and what they are doing for our service people,” said Sinise.

Although Sinise was on a tight schedule, he took time to talk with staff and posed for countless photos while serving more than 350 free meals during his hour-long visit.

One medic who nabbed a selfie with the actor to share with his father back home said Sinise’s kindness meant a lot and he appreciated the actor’s visit.

“It was nice to take some time, enjoy his visit, eat, and then get back to work,” said Spc. Andrew Ruiz, assigned to BACH’s Emergency Center.



BACH civilian nurse Teresa Sons said that she and her coworkers grabbed a meal and enjoyed the opportunity. She said that she was further impressed later that evening at the concert.



“He asked if there were any Vietnam Veterans in the audience and there was one gentleman who raised his hand. Mr. Sinise asked him to stand up so that we could give him the recognition he deserved. The veteran received a standing ovation. It brought tears to my eyes,” Sons said.



BACH is part of the Military Health System, which includes 45 hospitals and inpatient facilities and 566 military ambulatory care and occupational health facilities in the United States and overseas.