Grand Opening Celebration: Honor Foundation Fort Campbell Campus Inaugurated in Clarksville

By Tony Centonze

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Dozens recently gathered on the fifth floor of the F&M Bank building in Downtown Clarksville for a reception and ribbon cutting for the Fort Campbell campus of the Honor Foundation.

The Honor Foundation was created to help members of the armed services, specifically those in Special Operations – 5th Special Forces Group, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment as they transition from active duty service.

Honor Foundation CEO Matt Stevens said, “We’re super-excited to be opening a campus in the Clarksville – Fort Campbell- Middle Tennessee area. We’re ecstatic to be here and keep the men and women who are transitioning out, here in Middle Tennessee.”  

