Marsha Blackburn Honors Fallen Fort Campbell Soldiers On Senate Floor

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) delivered the following remarks on the U.S. Senate floor in honor of the five fallen soldiers of Fort Campbell’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR).

“On November 10th, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment lost five soldiers when their helicopter crashed during a training flight over the Mediterranean Sea.

Their names are:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, of Clarksville, Tennessee;

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, of Sacramento, California;

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, of Gorham, New Hampshire;

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, of Apache Junction, Arizona;

and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, of Mankato, Minnesota.

In honor of the brave Night Stalkers of First Battalion, Charlie Company, I want to recite a few portions of the Night Stalker Creed for the Record.

‘Service in the 160th is a calling only a few will answer, for the mission is constantly demanding and hard. And when the impossible has been accomplished, the only reward is another mission that no one else will try. I serve with the memory and pride of those who have gone before me, for they loved to fight, fought to win, and would rather die than quit.’

On behalf of all Tennesseans, I want to offer my prayers and support to these soldiers’ families and to the brave men and women of the 160th.

Their motto is “Night Stalkers Don’t Quit!” and I would encourage my colleagues to join me in supporting them as they bring the spirit of those words to bear against our enemies around the globe.”