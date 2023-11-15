Steven Wolfe is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating 57-year-old Steven Wolfe of Clarksville. Mr. Wolfe has a warrant for his arrest for Felony Vandalism.

He is approximately 5’11” tall, weighs about 215 pounds, and is partially bald with grey hair, and blue eyes. Mr. Wolfe is considered homeless.

Anyone who sees or has information on Steven Wolfe is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.