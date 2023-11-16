APSU Softball announces Spring 2024 conference schedule

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got a first look at its 24-game Atlantic Sun Conference schedule, which the league released Tuesday afternoon.

The Governors 2024 ASUN Conference slate begins March 16th-17th in Jacksonville, Florida, against North Florida. Austin Peay then opens its home ASUN schedule March 23rd-24th at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field when defending ASUN Conference champion Central Arkansas comes to town.

In addition to the home series against Central Arkansas, Austin Peay State University will host Bellarmine (March 29th-20th), Queens (April 20th-21st), and Florida Gulf Coast (April 27th-28th).

The Govs’ ASUN road schedule takes it to North Florida, Jacksonville (April 6th-7th), Eastern Kentucky (April 13th-14th) and North Alabama (May 3rd-4th).

The APSU Govs’ complete 2024 regular-season schedule, which begins February 9th, will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 Governors feature 17 returnees from head coach Kassie Stanfill‘s fifth straight full season winning campaign, including ASUN Conference Third-Team selection Kylie Campbell.

In addition, Stanfill and her staff added five newcomers to that group of returnees, all freshmen, including four coming from within the Volunteer State. The APSU Govs current roster may be found online at LetsGoPeay.com.

Austin Peay State University’s 2024 ASUN Conference Schedule