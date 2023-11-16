APSU Unveils Fan Experience for Regular-Season Football Finale at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – In preparation of Saturday’s United Athletic Conference Championship contest between the No. 12 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and the #20 Central Arkansas Bears, the athletics department presents the following ways for fans to enhance their game day experience.

Pregame & Kickoff

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1:02pm CT in Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay will recognize the 2023 senior football class at 12:26pm.

The Governors’ Own Marching Band begins their performance at 12:46pm.

Gameday Sponsor – Domino’s of Clarksville

Domino’s of Clarksville is the official sponsor of this Saturday’s football game. Fans will receive FREE clear bags while supplies last, thanks to Dominos! #TeamMurgas.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2023 season! Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment.

Tailgate Alley

For the 12th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot) with limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game. Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am, Saturday. Beginning at 10:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close Stache Street and Tailgate Alley to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 10:45am and Scotty Walden will lead the APSU Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

Fans that attend Wednesday’s coaches show at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard can receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone by being one of the first 20 people to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show.

Fans who receive a pass at the APSU Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.

CMCSS Appreciation Day

Help us FILL THE FORT and celebrate CMCSS teachers, staff, and students ???? Join us for inflatables and face paint in the kids zone! All kids in 8th grade and under get in absolutely FREE! All CMCSS teachers, staff, and faculty get in FREE with a valid ID (pick up at box office). All others will receive $5 tickets by clicking HERE.

Free and Reduced Price Tickets!

Military

FREE tickets for anyone with a Military ID (no limit). Pickup at box office.

CMCSS Employees

FREE admission for all CMCSS employees with ID. Pickup at box office.

APSU Faculty & Staff

Two FREE tickets. Additional tickets available for $5.00 HERE.

APSU Current Students

Absolutely FREE with a valid student ID at Wendy’s gate.

Everyone Else

Enjoy a $5.00 ticket, courtesy of Austin Peay State University athletics, available HERE.

Updated Drane Street Traffic Pattern For 2023

The corner of Drane Street and Farris Street will be blocked to ensure all traffic flows in one direction towards Farris Street. Drane Street will be one-way all day long.

Drane Street will close temporarily at roughly 10:00am in anticipation of the Gov Walk at 10:45am!

Austin Peay State University campus lot 6, located directly in front of Fortera Stadium, is permitted for fans with pre-purchased tailgating passes, game day vendors, ticket holders with lot 6 passes, and ADA patrons.

General game day parking is permitted in campus parking lots 4, 5, and 7B.