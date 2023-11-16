Austin Peay State University professor Brandon Di Paolo Harrison partners with MoneyGeek to share financial expertise

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison, an assistant professor in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Accounting, Finance, and Economics, is also teaching people outside the classroom through his work with MoneyGeek, a financial advice publication.

Di Paolo Harrison is an expert contributor for the publication, and he provides insight into accounting and financial matters. He has written for MoneyGeek before, but his latest contribution involves knowledge relating to taxes and credit cards. He wrote two informative documents which are featured on their website.

The first article discusses information about credit cards and whether their rewards are taxable. Di Paolo Harrison answers common questions about taxable rewards and whether there are drawbacks to using them.

His second article dives into the idea of paying taxes with a credit card. Di Paolo Harrison describes the possible risks and benefits of paying taxes with a credit card, and how doing so can affect a credit score.

“As people become more educated, it helps readers to become more responsible when using credit cards,” he said. “It also helps to provide information for readers to know how to evaluate which credit card(s) are best for their individual situation. “

Di Paolo Harrison also believes that the information that MoneyGeek and other financial publications provide is helpful to students.

“These publications are beneficial as they help their readers with common everyday accounting and financial topics,” he said. “This type of information helps students make smart choices and avoid possibly making unfortunate financial mistakes that could have long-term consequences.”

To read Di Paolo Harrison’s MoneyGeek articles, see the resources below:

www.moneygeek.com/credit-cards/rewards/advice/are-credit-card-rewards-taxable/#expert=dr-brandon-di-paolo-harrison

www.moneygeek.com/credit-cards/rewards/advice/how-to-pay-taxes-and-get-rewarded/#expert=dr-brandon-di-paolo-harrison