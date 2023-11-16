Clarksville Police Department requests help identifying Motor Vehicle Theft Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the Theft of a Motor Vehicle that occurred earlier this morning, Thursday, November 16th, after the victim reported that his work truck was stolen from his apartment complex on Westfield Court.

At approximately 6:30am this morning, the vehicle was located at an abandoned apartment on High Point Road. The vehicle was equipped with a surveillance camera inside the cab, and images of the three suspects were captured and provided to Detective Neal.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for stealing the truck.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to urge the public to “Park Smart.”

Lock your vehicle.

Secure your valuables (including firearms).

Take your keys/key fob with you.

Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.