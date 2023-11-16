Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle Crash on Ashland City Road at Just For Kids

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with minor injuries on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) that occurred at approximately 11:55am in front of the Just For Kids Early Learning Center, 2388 Ashland City Road.

The driver of a vehicle experienced a medical episode and struck a semi-tractor trailer traveling on Ashland City Road, and one lane is completely shut down.

CPD Officers are controlling the flow of traffic and allowing motorists to alternate the use of the one open lane. Motorists can expect long delays until the roadway can be cleared.

This is an ongoing investigation and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.