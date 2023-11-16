Clarksville REALTORS® Overcome Supply Chain Challenges to Provide Thanksgiving for 500 Families

Clarksville, TN – Despite supply chain challenges and food shortages, Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) and it is Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS) will successfully host their annual food drive, Thanksgiving for All, helping 500 families have a special Thanksgiving this year.

The Thanksgiving meals are going to families throughout the Clarksville-Montgomery County community and can be picked up at five separate locations this Saturday, 18th November. Meal pick-up times are between 1:00pm to 4:00pm and families can stop by the softball fields at Heritage Park off Peachers Mill Road, Hilltop Super Market; Radical Mission (Community of Hope); Trinity Episcopal Church’s downtown location, or in Woodlawn at The Villages Daycare Center.

Thanksgiving for All is funded through community donations, CAR’s members, its Affiliates, and with generous supply assistance from Hilltop Super Market. Each meal provided is approximately $50.00 each per family and includes a turkey and all the trimmings.??

“We are so thankful for our Realtors, Affiliates, and community members who make our Thanksgiving for All food drive such a success every year,” said Christian Black, 2023 SOS President, Clarksville Association of REALTORS ®. “It is heartwarming to see how many people come together to provide meals for those in need during the Thanksgiving Holiday,” Black added.?

This food drive is completely community-driven and relies heavily on community support, and the time and passion of the CAR and SOS volunteers to be successful. Our tireless volunteers have come through for our community and provide 500 families with something to be thankful for this year.

If you or your business would like to help us achieve this goal of feeding 500 families, donations are welcome at ?www.aplos.com/aws/give/CARSOS/general

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1,300 active REALTOR® members and more than 100 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the value REALTORS® bring to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS®.

Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Public Affairs Coordinator – Jennifer Harper, 931.552.3567. www.clarksvilleaor.com/ . 115 Center Pointe Drive Clarksville, TN 37043. Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/clarksvillerealtors . Follow us on Instagram: Clarksville Assoc of REALTORS. Find us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/clarksvilletnaor .