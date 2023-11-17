Austin Peay State University gears up for 13th Annual Governors Own Marching Band Day

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a musical extravaganza as 350 high school band students converge at Austin Peay State University (APSU) for the 13th Annual Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB) Day on Saturday, November 18th, 2023.

This exclusive event invites high school students to step into the shoes of the ‘Finest Band in the Land’ for a day filled with rehearsals and a spectacular halftime performance at APSU’s Fortera Stadium.

Due to the generous support of U.S. Bank, participants will kick off their day at 8:00am, as they receive a GOMB Day shirt and swag, and participate in music and choreography that will immerse them in the experience of marching band excellence. Lunch will be provided for all participants.

The day will end with a 480-person performance during the halftime show of the APSU football game, where the incredible skills of these future GOMB Governors will shine alongside the current GOMB.

Friends and family eager to witness the GOMB Day magic unfold can purchase discounted tickets for the football game and cheer on their aspiring musicians. Tickets are available for purchase at LetsGoPeay.com. For questions, contact the APSU Football Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

About the Governors Own Marching Band

The Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB)is an integral part of the APSU Department of Music and welcomes all APSU students regardless of major or full/part-time student status.

The band proudly performs at all home football and basketball games, exhibitions and community events, representing the University’s vibrant spirit through music and performance.

For more information about the Governors Own Marching Band, visit apsu.edu/music/gomb.