64.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 17, 2023
HomeBusinessClarksville Area Chamber of Commerce's Women in Business features Jessica Stollings-Holder
Business

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business features Jessica Stollings-Holder

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Chamber's Women in Business with Jessica Stollings-Holder. (Clarksville LIving Magazine)
Clarksville Chamber's Women in Business with Jessica Stollings-Holder. (Clarksville LIving Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a Women in Business event at The Tanglewood House that featured nationally-known speaker and author Jessica Stollings-Holder.

Stollings-Holder shared information on ‘how to break down barriers that divide, and build up awareness that unites and empowers all people, to create a more inclusive and innovative future.’

Those in attendance at the event enjoyed lunch, then an information-packed presentation that included personal anecdotes, breathing exercises, and activities that encouraged active listening. 

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Men’s Basketball faces UTEP in 2023 SoCal Challenge
Next article
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum December 2023 Exhibits, Activities
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online