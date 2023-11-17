Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business features Jessica Stollings-Holder

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a Women in Business event at The Tanglewood House that featured nationally-known speaker and author Jessica Stollings-Holder.

Stollings-Holder shared information on ‘how to break down barriers that divide, and build up awareness that unites and empowers all people, to create a more inclusive and innovative future.’

Those in attendance at the event enjoyed lunch, then an information-packed presentation that included personal anecdotes, breathing exercises, and activities that encouraged active listening.

