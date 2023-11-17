Clarksville’s Customs House Museum December 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Jacob Lawrence: Three Series of Prints

Through December 31st | Crouch Gallery

From his first published print in 1963, Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000) produced a body of work that is both highly dramatic and intensely personal, making him one of the most prominent and lauded artists of the Harlem Renaissance.

From depictions of civil rights confrontations to scenes of daily life, these images present a vision of a common struggle toward unity and equality, a universal struggle deeply seated in the depths of the human consciousness.

This exhibition features 31 graphic works created by Lawrence between 1983 and 1997. Included are his Hiroshima series of eight prints, the Genesis series of eight prints, the Toussaint L’Ouverture series of ten prints and five other significant works.

American Watercolor Society 156th Traveling Exhibition

Through January 2nd | Kimbrough Gallery

Since 1866, the American Watercolor Society has worked to advance education and foster the appreciation of watercolor painting in America. Their annual exhibition is open to all artists working in water soluble media: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache and egg tempera on paper.

Vintage Holiday: From the Collection

Through January 3rd | Lobby

Step back in time this holiday season and enjoy a selection of vintage toys, Christmas ornaments, and more from the Museum’s permanent collection.

Customs House Museum Christmas Village

Through January 14th | Jostens Gallery

This large collection of porcelain pieces was assembled by Jimmy and Sue Drye of Clarksville and donated to the Museum by their children in their honor. Follow the Christmas locomotive and make your way through the lights and moving parts of the village.

Juliette Aristides & Alan LeQuire: The Figure in Charcoal & Terra Cotta

Through January 28th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Celebrate the lines, curves, and complexities of the human form with new drawings by Juliette Aristedes and incredible terra cotta sculptures by Alan LeQuire. LeQuire, the creator of the monumental Athena Parthenos for the Parthenon in Nashville, is one of Tennessee’s most iconic sculptors.

Aristides is an accomplished Seattle-based artist who seeks to understand and convey the human spirit through her work.

Red Grooms: Selected Works from the Caldwell Collection ??

Through February 11th | Memory Lane??

Born in Nashville in 1937, Red Grooms stands among Tennessee’s cultural icons. A performance artist, filmmaker, printmaker and cartoonist, he is best known for colorful pop art that captures both the grotesqueness and humor of everyday life.

His art is featured in the collections of more than 35 museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art in Nashville, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Knoxville Museum of Art. This exhibit features paintings and paper sculptures, and is produced in partnership with the West Tennessee Regional Art Center with contributions from the Discovery Park of America.

Brenda Stein: A New View

Through February 24th | Harvill Gallery

Nashville artist Brenda Stein is recognized for her graceful and uplifting turned wood art. She fosters timeless connections by creating commissioned pieces from trees that have special meaning to their owners. Her ever-expanding scope of material includes wood, ceramics and mixed media.

Museum Events??

Noel Night

December 7th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

Get your holiday shopping started at Seasons: The Museum Store! Join us for a festive evening of fun and special discounts. Find unique and thoughtful gifts from small businesses and local artists.

Shop for handmade pottery, jewelry, art, books, home décor and much more at the Museum. Enjoy free Museum admission, holiday treats, a craft for kids – maybe even see a special guest from the North Pole! Enjoy 15% off your entire purchase – Museum Members enjoy 25% off.

First Thursday Art Walk

December 7th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

Mark your calendars for December Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

December 30th | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission.

Museum Programs

Jacob Lawrence: Storyteller of Courage, Resistance and Freedom

December 3th | 3:00pm

Free to the public

This first installment of our Sundays at 3:00 lecture series brings Dr. Leslie King Hammond to the Customs House Museum for a unique opportunity you won’t want to miss! Dr. King Hammond is an American artist, curator, and art historian who is the Founding Director of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she is also Graduate Dean Emeritus.

She will guide us through the remarkable work and life of artist Jacob Lawrence, shedding light on the stories, struggles and influences that shaped his iconic works.

Storytime & Craft: Almost Time to Hibernate

December 7th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us as we explore the enchanting world of bears getting ready for hibernation. We’re reading the cozy winter-themed stories Bears Don’t Share by Lorna Scobie and Bear Has a Story to Tell by Philip C. Stead. Afterwards, children will craft their very own holiday wreath.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

The Snowflake Special Experience

December 16th | 10:00am & 2:00pm | Ages 3-12, with adult

$8.00 ticket, $5.00 for members; tickets are for children only, adults do not need a ticket

All aboard the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s Snowflake Special Experience! Put on your pajamas for a magical day of watching the model trains run, reading holiday stories, working with others to build a train city and making a craft to take home.

Each ticket holder will receive a keepsake sleigh bell, and the train conductor says to expect a visit from Santa for photo opportunities! Parents and other family members are invited, but only children with tickets will receive the keepsake.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online, in-store or by phone.

To purchase tickets by phone, please call Seasons: The Museum Store at 931.648.5780 ext. 2039. Tickets are non-refundable. Museum admission is not included in the program price.

Storytime & Craft: It’s Winter!

December 21st | 10:30am | All ages, with adult?

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Come celebrate the magic of winter as we dive into two enchanting stories, First Snow in the Woods by Carl R. Sams II and Jean Stoick and Little Deer Lost by Janet Bingham. Following these wonderful winter stories, join us to make your very own snowflakes.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.??

Family Art Saturday: Winter Wonderland

December 30th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Embrace the magic of the winter season with our special “Winter Wonderland” edition of Family Art Saturday! Celebrate all things winter, and engage in a fun craft activity that will spark your imagination.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.??

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm–4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am–12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am–12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm??

Celebrate the upcoming Christmas season with our model train exhibit as it takes you on a magical adventure through the holiday! Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Offer expires December 31st, 2023

Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with this amazing December sale! Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, souvenirs or something special for yourself, find perfect items all at a great discount of 15% off (25% off for Museum Members). No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org