Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 18th, 2023

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be making intersection improvements on SR 112 / SR 17, including grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

On Sunday, 11/19, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a temporary road closure on US 41A (SR 112) from SR76 to Denny Road for storm drain crossing installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Cheatham County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River (LM 4.08) Wed. 11/15 and Thu 11/16, 8:00pm to 5:00am: there will be a lane closure in the EB direction to finish expansion joint installation and remove barrier rail.

Sunday 11/19 to Tuesday 11/21, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, there will be a lane closure in both directions to finish expansion joint installation, remove barrier rail, and install permanent pavement markings and snowplowable markers.

Davidson County – I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (LM 12.01)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Thurs 11/16 thru Tues 11/21, 10:00am – 2:00pm there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/16, 11/17, 11/20, and 11/21 at 1pm.

Davidson County – I-65

The grading, drainage, retaining wall construction, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for final striping and area drain replacement. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Thurs 11/16 thru Wed 11/22 (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) – there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Boulevard (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition. (MM 84-85)



The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) there will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

I-65 Bridge Repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) there will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, water line installation, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County –

Thurs 11/16 to Wed 11/22, 7:30am – 6:00pm (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excluding Holiday Restrictions) there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance. One lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.