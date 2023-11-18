50.3 F
Tennessee Craft show at Customs House Museum

Tony Centonze
Maria Bennett Hock and Carrie Waller
Maria Bennett Hock and Carrie Waller

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – A reception was held at Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in September to open the Tennessee Craft, a statewide membership exhibition featuring more than seventy works of art in various mediums.

Kim Waag is the Executive Director of Tennessee Craft. “It’s a stunning show; it is a juried show, statewide, and these are works by members of Tennessee Craft from throughout the state, Waag said.

This exhibition contains some of the finest craftsmanship, contemporary and traditional that you will find anywhere in the state. We’ve done a show here before. Terry Jordan and the team here at Customs House have been friends of ours for many years and were so honored to be here. This museum is of high credibility.”

