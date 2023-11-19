Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 19th – 23rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As the workweek kicks off, Clarksville is set for a weather rollercoaster, with a 20 percent chance of showers tonight. Expect increasing clouds, settling around 42°F, kissed by a gentle northeast breeze.

Monday brings showers into the forecast, likely after 5:00pm. The day’s high is anticipated at 66°F, accompanied by a south-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Keep an umbrella handy, as precipitation stands at a 60 percent chance, with new rainfall amounts under a tenth of an inch.

Monday night’s story unfolds with showers before midnight, possibly escalating into a thunderstorm between midnight and 3:00am, tapering off into steady showers after 3:00am. The temperature holds at 53°F, escorted by an assertive southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. The precipitation probability skyrockets to 90 percent, promising new rainfall between 1 and 2 inches.

Brace for a wet Tuesday as showers, and possibly thunderstorms, dominate the day. The mercury peaks near 60°F, with a robust south wind shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon, gusting up to 25 mph. The precipitation likelihood remains high at 90 percent. Tuesday night, a 30 percent chance of showers keeps the evening interesting, gradually settling into mostly cloudy skies as the temperature dips to 39°F.

A reprieve in the weather drama arrives on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a high around 48°F. The northwest wind at 10 mph adds a crisp note to the autumn air. Wednesday night is clear and calm, with temperatures descending to 31°F.

Thanksgiving Day brings a tranquil scene, mostly sunny, with a high near 54°F. Expect a calm morning, with winds becoming southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night introduces a subtle twist, offering a 20 percent chance of showers amidst mostly cloudy skies. The low settles at 37°F, accompanied by a gentle east-northeast wind around 5 mph.

In summary, Clarksville’s weather narrative for the week traverses through rain, thunder, and winds, only to culminate in a pleasant and mostly sunny Thanksgiving Day. Prepare for the fluctuations and relish the holiday atmosphere.