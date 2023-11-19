Tennessee Titans fell to Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 in their last meeting

Week 18: Tennessee Titans 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Saturday, January 7th, 2023 | 7:15pm CT | TIAA Bank Field

Nashville, TN – In Week 18 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Jacksonville for a Saturday night matchup against the Jaguars. With the AFC South title and a playoff berth, Tennessee fell to the Jaguars by a score of 20-16.

The Titans jumped out to a 10-0 lead and got on the board first with a season-best 17-yard scoring drive. TEs Chig Okonkwo, Austin Hooper, WRs Treylon Burks, and WR Robert Woods all caught first-down passes to move the chains before K Randy Bullock converted a season-long 51-yard field goal, 3-0 Titans.

On the ensuing Jacksonville possession, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence fumbled the ball in Tennessee territory, and OLB Rashad Weaver recovered it for a Titans’ first down at their own 31-yard line. QB Joshua Dobbs connected with RB Derrick Henry for a 19-yard gain, and Henry added a 14-yard rush for a first down at the Jacksonville 21-yard line before Dobbs swiftly found Okonkwo in the end zone for a 21-yard score. Tennessee took a 10-0 lead.

However, Jacksonville responded on the ensuing possession. Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew’s 54-yard kick return allowed Jacksonville to begin their drive at the 50-yard line. Ultimately, Lawrence connected with Jaguars WR Christian Kirk for a 25-yard score to make it 10-7, Titans.

Tennessee answered right back with an 11-play scoring possession and tacked on a 39-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.

In the third stanza, each team added a field goal. Jacksonville inched closer to the Titans and made it a 13-10 game with a 26-yarder by Jaguars K Riley Patterson. Then Bullock made a 41-yard kick for Tennessee to increase the Titans lead to 16-10.

Jacksonville scored 10 points off turnovers in the fourth quarter to take the lead and seal a win. First, Dobbs’ pass was intercepted by Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell and returned 28 yards for a Jacksonville first down at the Tennessee 25-yard line. The Jaguars capitalized on the turnover with a 36-yard field goal, 16-13 Titans.

Then, late in the fourth quarter, Dobbs was strip-sacked in Titans territory by Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins and the ball was recovered by Jaguars OLB Josh Allen, who returned it for a 37-yard touchdown. Jacksonville took a 20-16 lead.

Tennessee could not mount a comeback and ended their season with a loss in Jacksonville.