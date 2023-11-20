Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 20th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rivera is a handsome young male Cattle Dog/Australian Shepherd mix. Rivera is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys.

Rivera will be a great hiking and jogging buddy and will benefit from having a “job” and some challenging adventures. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Myrna is a female Domestic shorthair/Calico type mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before going to her new home. Find her at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Smores is a small female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. She is so sweet, loves to play and be held. Never can get enough attention. She is good with cats, dogs, and children. She’s a happy, healthy kitten.

Smores can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Laci is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is very friendly, playful, curious, and gentle. She is fully vetted, spayed, on flea medication, tested negative for FELV/FIV and litter trained. Laci does well with other cats and will be a wonderful companion.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Freddie is a 16-month-old Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, HW negative and on monthly preventatives. Freddie is just a sweetheart of a pup but he does need a big yard to run around in and lots of toys and adventures to keep him challenged. He has quite a bit of energy!! He will be an excellent jogging partner and possibly do very well at Agility and Dock Diving events.

If you think Freddie will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a small, young adult female Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. She is considered special needs just due to her allergies. She will need a special type of food and visits to the vet for allergy shots.

She is a super sweet little girl who loves to be spoiled so she would prefer to be the only pet in your home. She has been around young children and has been fine.

Jupiter had a rough start to her young life through no fault of her own, and all she wants is a family who will continue with her journey and love her unconditionally. She is super smart, affectionate and loving.



Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Spunky is an 18-pound, 6-year-old Shih Tzu mix. He gets along with other dogs and cats. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative, and on Flea and Tick prevention. He had his dental cleaning and loves to go on car rides and walks. He is a super cute couch potato and loves curling up with his people.

You can find Spunky and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Wolfgang (Wolfie) is a 2-year-old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, and full of energy! With proper introductions, he will do well with other dogs. He needs an active, outdoor type family. He plays hard and loves to run, be challenged, and stay active.

If you are looking for that special new family member, a great jogging buddy and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Edinburgh is a 4-month-old Polydactyl girl! She has 3 extra toes on each front foot and thumbs on her back feet! Quite a lot of extra toe beans!! This sweetheart thrives on attention and does well with other cats and children. Might do well with respectful, calm dogs too.

She is litter-trained, fully vetted and scheduled to be spayed shortly. Kittens under 6 months need to be adopted with another kitten/cat or go to a home that already has a friendly cat.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jolene is a young female Boxer/Black Mouth Cur mix. She is friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful, funny, and loves attention. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. She is good with other dogs and children. She is very sweet, loving and just needs her forever family to continue helping her build her confidence and just shower her with love.

If you would like to be part of Jolene’s journey and can be that special person for her and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Peek-A-Chew is an adult, 4-year-old male Pekingese. Peek A Chew weighs 21 pounds and is fully vetted, HW negative, on HW and flea and tick prevention, microchipped, neutered, house trained, and does well with other dogs and respectful children. He does need a cat free home.

He is a sweet, loving, mellow guy who loves to cuddle. His adoption fee comes with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.



To complete an application and find out more about Peek A Chew you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/peek-a-chew or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Einstein is a 2-year-old male Blue Heeler. He is fully vetted and currently not neutered. He is picky about his dog friends, has a ton of energy, and does take a bit to warm up. He would probably be better suited for children 10 years old and up as he is very energetic. He would do best with a family willing to continue working with him and seeing that his exercise needs will be met.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Einstein and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com