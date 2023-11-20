Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Advisory tonight

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Clarskville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The advisory begins at 9:00pm tonight and continues until Tuesday morning at 3:00am.

Much of Middle Tennessee will be under a Wind Advisory through early Tuesday morning, especially areas southeast of Nashville. The advisory does not cover northwest and north central sections from Clarksville to Lafayette, but these areas will also experience some very gusty winds.

Wind gusts over 30 mph are likely, and a few gusts around 40 mph could occur. Please secure loose outdoor items, including holiday decorations.

The main time for gusty winds will be from 9:00pm this evening until Tuesday at 3:00am.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, and Trousdale County.