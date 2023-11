Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, November 20th, 2023, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed David Diaz to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) family.

Officer Diaz is a certified officer in Tennessee and worked for the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office before joining CPD. Officer Diaz will go through an abbreviated field training program, and once it is complete, he will be assigned to a patrol shift.