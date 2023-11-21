APSU Men’s Basketball plays final game in SoCal Challenge Wednesday against Sacramento State

Austin Peay (2-2) vs. Sacramento State (1-3)

Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 | 12:00pm

San Juan Capistrano, CA | Pavillion at JSerra

San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team concludes its stay at the 2023 SoCal Challenge with a Wednesday 12:00pm consolation game against Sacramento State at the Pavilion at JSerra.

The Governors (2-3) dropped their second-straight game of the in-season tournament following a 66-59 loss to Tarleton State in the program’s second-ever game in California.

Austin Peay State University will look to claim its first-ever win in the Golden State in Wednesday’s game against Sacramento State (1-4), who also enters the game on a two-game losing streak after falling to Cal State Bakersfield, 75-71, Monday.

The starting point guard of the Govs, DeMarcus Sharp leads Austin Peay State University in points (15.6 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), assists (29), steals (15), and blocks (five). Sharp’s assist total leads the Atlantic Sun Conference and ranks 18th nationally, while his three double-doubles are tied for fourth nationally. Sharp also is third in the ASUN and 57th nationally with 53rd in Division I in rebounds, while he paces the league and is 19th nationally with 8.0 defensive rebounds per game.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth first-time meeting for the Govs through the season’s first six games.

The Hornets are led offensively by sophomore forward Duncan Powell’s 14.6 points per game. The newcomer has scored in double figures in 4-of-5 games through the early going with a season-high 20 points against Pacific, on November 14th.

Broadcast Information

TV: FloHoops

About the Sacramento State Hornets

Their Head Coach: David Patrick is in his second year as head coach of the Hornets where he has accumulated a record of 15-22.

2023-24 Record: 1-4 (0-0 Big Sky)

2022-23 Record: 14-18 (7-11 Big Sky)

2022-23 Season Result: The Hornets entered the 2023 Big Sky Tournament as the No. 6 seed and had their 2022-23 campaign come to an end following a 70-64 loss to third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinals

Their Season So Far: The Hornets dropped their first two games of the 2023-24 season following losses at Nevada and Stanford, and claimed their first win of the season in their home opener in a 128-66 victory against Pacific Union. Since the win against the Pioneers, the Hornets have dropped back-to-back games to Tulane and Cal State Bakersfield, both during the 2023 SoCal Challenge

Returning/Lost/Newcomers: 4/9/11

Notable Returner: Junior guard Austin Patterson leads Sacramento State’s four returning players with 9.2 points per game. He had a season-high 17 points in the Hornet’s win against Pacific Union on November 14th.

Notable Newcomer: Duncan Powell is one of two Hornets averaging over 14 points per game. The sophomore newcomer enters his team’s sixth game averaging 14.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, while also leading the team with 13 assists.

Series History: First meeting

