Austin Peay State University history professors and students shine at Ohio Valley History Conference

Clarksville, TN – Faculty and students from Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Department of History & Philosophy recently showcased their research and scholarship during the Ohio Valley History Conference at Western Kentucky University from October 26th-27th, 2023.

The conference provided a platform for historians to exchange ideas, discuss research findings, and engage in meaningful conversations about various historical topics.

Student Presentations: Black Life in Montgomery County in the Era of Jim Crow

Under the leadership of Dr. Jessica Blake, a group of Austin Peay State University history students presented a compelling session titled “Black Life in Montgomery County in the Era of Jim Crow.”

The participants, including Ifunanya Ejimofor, Brooklyn Horenstine, Madeline Thompson, Ciera Taylor and Derryus Shaw, delved into the complexities of this critical period in history.

Faculty Presentations: Diverse Perspectives on Historical Themes

Austin Peay State University’s history faculty members contributed significantly to the conference with presentations spanning a wide range of historical themes.

Women and the Long Civil War: North and South Experiences

Dr. Minoa Uffelman: “Clarksville Women in the Civil War: Three Stories”

Dr. Tim Wesley: “Political Abolition and Woman’s Rights”

Dr. Kevin Tanner: “Female Christian Abolitionists and the Millennium”

Sailors, Scoundrels, and Scows

Matt Osbourne (MA student): “The Most Interesting Man in the English Civil War London”

Ancient History and Modern Politics

Dr. George Pesely: “Longing for the Ancestral Constitution in Ancient Athens”

Dr. Cameron Sutt: “Medievalism & Nationalism in early 20th-century Hungary Beginning in the 1920s”

The Civil War and Its Legacy

Phyllis Smith (MA student): “Civil War Pensions: A Flawed Attempt at Social Security”

Dr. Jessica Blake: “Enslaved and Free Black Women’s Advertising in Eighteenth-Century Lower Louisiana”

Public Reaction and Public Action, and Claiming Space in the Historic Narratives

Dr. Cate LiaBraaten: “Public History at Chicago’s 1933-34 Century of Progress Exposition”

World War I, World War II, the In-between, and Aftermath

Chair: Dr. David Snyder

APSU Instructor Chesley Thigpen: “Operation Torch: The Allied Path to Victory in World War II”

Dr. Dewey Browder: “The Last Casualty of the Cold War”

Distinguished Attendees

Dr. Michele Butts and Dr. Gregory Zieren, professor emeritus, attended the conference as APSU ambassadors, showcasing the University’s commitment to historical scholarship and research.



The Austin Peay State University delegation’s diverse and insightful contributions to the Ohio Valley History Conference reflect the University’s dedication to fostering a rich academic environment. The Department of History & Philosophy at APSU continues to make significant strides in advancing historical knowledge and contributing to the broader scholarly community.

