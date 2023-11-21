Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball loses 66-59 to Tarleton STate

San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team was unable to maintain a hot start which saw it shoot 56.0 percent from the field during the first half as the Governors dropped a 66-59 decision to Tarleton State in the 2023 SoCal Challenge, Monday, at The Pavilion at JSerra.

DeMarcus Sharp led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the third time this season with 17 points in the effort, while Ja’Monta Black tied for a game-high three triples in his 16-point performance. Sharp also led the game with six assists, four of which came on the Govs’ six long-distance shots of the night, as he accounted for 35 total points against the Texans.

After connecting on 14 of its 25 first-half shots, the Governors were limited to 31.0 percent (9-of-29) in the second half and gave the ball away nine times which resulted in 16 Texans’ points.

Austin Peay (2-3) and Tarleton State (3-2) traded scores to begin the game, with Daniel Loos putting the Govs on the board 1:58 in. The Texans answered Loos’ score with back-to-back three-pointers to jump out to an 8-2 lead just over three minutes into the game.

After finding itself down 12-8 following a TSU midrange jumper with 14:43 remaining in the opening half, the Governors went on a 14-2 run over the next four minutes to take an eight-point, 22-14 lead with 10:32 remaining. Black highlighted the extended scoring run with back-to-back three-pointers.

Following its extended run, the Govs were held scoreless for nearly four minutes, in which the Texans went on a 13-0 run to take a 32-25 lead entering the final five minutes of the first half.

APSU scored five straight points four minutes later to take its final advantage of the night; however, the Texans took a 37-35 lead going into the break.

Black led the Govs with 10 points on a pair of triples at the break, while Sharp was second on the team with nine points and a game-high five assists.

Tarleton State missed their first two shots of the final half’s opening two minutes, but answered to make six of their next eight to take the game’s first double-digit lead and held a three-score advantage until a Sharp mid-range jumper trimmed APU’s deficit to five at 59-54 with 4:47 remaining.

A 7-0 Texans’ run following Sharp’s basket gave the Texans a game-high 12-point lead, as they went on to secure the 66-59 neutral-site win.

The Difference

Second-half efficiency. Tarleton State shot 45.6 percent off the field, while the Govs were limited to 31.0 percent. The Texans made two more baskets on six fewer attempts than APSU during the final 20 minutes.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 against first-time opponents this season.

The Govs also fell to 0-2 all-time in games played in California.

DeMarcus Sharp led Austin Peay in scoring for the second-straight game and third time this season.

Sharp’s 17 points are the fifth-most points scored by a Gov this season. He now owns two of the top-five scoring performances by a Gov in 2023.

Sharp’s six assists are the fourth most by a Gov in 2023-24, and trail only his own three seven-assist outings against Fisk, Life, and UTEP.

Sai Witt matched his season high in scoring with seven points against the Texans, while setting a new season high with seven rebounds in the affair.



The lineup of DeMarcus Sharp, Sai Witt, Dez White, Ja’Monta Black, and Daniel Loos played together for 7:21 in the game, and outscored the Texans, 21-10 with just one turnover in that span.

Coach’s Corner

Austin Peay Head Coach Corey Gipson

Overall thoughts… “First of all, congratulations to Tarleton State. We keep head coach Billy Gillispie in our prayers. I know he was not able to coach tonight due to some health issues. There is always a bigger part of the game and number one is his health. We will be praying for him daily to make sure he gets back up to speed and up to par with his health. As far as the rest of their staff, they did an outstanding job in his physical absence… It was a hard-fought game and hard-fought battle. It was a very physical game on both sides. Iron sharpens iron and I thought that both teams made the other better this afternoon and that both teams experienced some things that they can continue to grow from.”

On tomorrow’s practice… “There will be some things that we will make sure to emphasize today. We have to continue to do a better job in guarding the post and keeping people off the foul line when they attack the paint and get paint touches. For the most part, I think we did a pretty good job of that, with them being 7-for-9 from the free throw line.”

Austin Peay Point Guard DeMarcus Sharp

Overall thoughts… “I feel like I played a good game, but I know every game people are going to double-team me and I have to be able to continue to look for my teammates. Overall though, I feel as if I did a good job today in trying to lead my team, but we failed to get the outcome we wanted.”

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay concludes its stay at the 2023 SoCal Challenge with a 2:00pm (CT) game against Sacramento State before turning its attention to a 12:30, Sunday game at Appalachian State.