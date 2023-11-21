Clarksville Academy Cheerleaders Zoe Brooks, Amy Eisemann perform at Disney

Clarksville, TN – Zoe Brooks and Amy Eisemann from Clarksville Academy in Clarksville, Tennessee, are two of more than 800 elementary, junior high, and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country who will represent Varsity Spirit in the 2023 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida. – Zoe Brooks and Amy Eisemann from Clarksville Academy in Clarksville, Tennessee, are two of more than 800 elementary, junior high, and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country who will represent Varsity Spirit in the 2023 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The individuals invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country.

All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).

Only the top 15% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

During Thanksgiving week, Zoe and Amy will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom® Park. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, All-Americans will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World® Resort parks.