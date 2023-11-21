Clarksville Police Department looks for Runaway Juvenile Maleya Jackson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Maleya Jackson.

Her mother hasn’t had any contact with her since November 16th, and she was last seen at her residence on Cottingham Court.

Maleya is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.