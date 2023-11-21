44.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department looks for Runaway Juvenile Maleya Jackson
News

Clarksville Police Department looks for Runaway Juvenile Maleya Jackson

News Staff
By News Staff
Maleya Jackson
Maleya Jackson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Maleya Jackson.

Her mother hasn’t had any contact with her since November 16th, and she was last seen at her residence on Cottingham Court.

Maleya is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.

Previous article
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital services for Thanksgiving Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA
Next article
Tennessee Highway Patrol announces Tennessee Interstate Challenge
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online