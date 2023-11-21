55.4 F
Crisis 211 Clarksville will hold “An Angel’s Share Affair” on December 5th

Edwards's Steakhouse and Whiskey House Nashville

Crisis 211 ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Crisis 211 Clarksville is excited to host “An Angel’s Share Affair” on December 5th, 2023. The event will be held at Edward’s Steakhouse in Downtown Clarksville from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

This event will be a fun-filled evening featuring live and silent auctions, with a special donation for the live auction of a private tasting at the Whiskey House. The Whiskey House is so private and exclusive it is located at an unknown address in Nashville, TN. This tasting cannot be purchased but is available only through an auction purchase at a non-profit event. The evening will also include appetizers, music, networking, a cash bar, and the highly anticipated.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite until November 28th for $35.00 per person or $50.00 per couple, with all proceeds from the event going to support the services provided by Crisis 211.

The event is set to be a special night, with the auction serving as the main highlight. The hope of Crisis 211 is that many from the Clarksville community will attend and show their support for the organization. Community support is what allows Crisis 211 to continue its work so that no one is alone in a time of crisis.

Crisis 211 Clarksville is a non-profit organization serving Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County. The mission of Crisis 211 is to save lives by reestablishing safety, restoring emotional strength, and diminishing the impact of trauma through intervention, education, and community partnerships. We are an organization where people in crisis receive guidance and assistance, encouragement, hope, and help.

For tickets to the event, www.eventbrite.com/e/an-angels-share-affair-tickets-736640580807?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information about Crisis 211, visit www.crisishotline211.com/

For further information on the Whiskey House, visit www.styleblueprint.com/nashville/everyday/whiskey-house-nashville/.

Austin Peay State University history professors and students shine at Ohio Valley History Conference
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital services for Thanksgiving Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA
