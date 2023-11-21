44.3 F
Pineapple-Infused Cranberry Sauce: A Symphony of Flavors

Submitted by Armi Aguilar Rhodes

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Indulge your taste buds in a harmonious fusion of sweet and tart with this Pineapple-Infused Cranberry Sauce recipe. As you embark on this culinary escapade, the simplicity of the ingredients belies the complexity of flavors that unfold in each spoonful.

The crushed pineapple lends a tropical twist, elevating the humble cranberry sauce to a symphony of tastes. The aroma of cranberries popping and dissolving into a rich, velvety liquid is a prelude to the delightful experience that awaits.

Ingredients

1 (20 oz) crushed pineapple
2 (12 oz) packages of cranberries
1 ¼ cup sugar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon clove (optional)

Instructions

Drain excess juice from crushed pineapple into a cup.

Add water to juice to make 2 cups of liquid.

Place the liquid into a saucepan.

Add cranberries and brown sugar.

Stir on medium heat till the mixture is all dissolved and comes to a boil.

Continue boiling till the cranberries pop open and the liquid thickens.

Lower heat and stir occasionally for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and add the rest of the ingredients.

Allow it to cool, and put cranberry sauce into a serving bowl.

Place in refrigerator to chill till serving time.

