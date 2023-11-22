Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Second Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee falls to the 10th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – After fluctuating a few cents higher in the middle of last week, Tennessee gas prices are once again moving less expensive ahead of Thanksgiving. Today’s state gas price average is two cents cheaper than last Monday’s.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.93 which is 17 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents less than one year ago.

“Even though we saw some slight fluctuation in our gas prices last week, gas prices are now moving less expensive – which is great news for the 1.2 million Tennesseans expected to take a holiday road trip over Thanksgiving,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers will likely see the cheapest prices at the pump for Thanksgiving since 2020.”

Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destinations. AAA predicts 1.2 million Tennesseans will take a road trip of 50 miles or more. That’s over 28,000 more Tennessee drivers (+2.3%) than last year.

Last Thanksgiving, the Tennessee state average for gasoline was $3.16 per gallon. Today’s state gas price average of $2.93 is 23 cents less than what drivers were paying last Thanksgiving. Drivers will likely see the lowest prices at the pump for Thanksgiving since 2020 when gas prices were $1.89 per gallon in Tennessee.

Quick Facts

77% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.65 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.43 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, the national average for a gallon of gas is steadily declining. Since last week, pump prices have fallen six cents to $3.30. Since the price peak in 2023, the national average has either fallen or remained flat for more than 60 days straight.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.49 to 8.95 million b/d last week. The EIA’s estimate for demand is unusually high for early November, but when the EIA releases monthly demand data in a few weeks, it could revise it lower.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million bbl to 215.7 million bbl. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down. If gas demand and the cost of oil remain low, drivers can expect further pump price drops ahead of Thanksgiving.

Today’s national average of $3.30 is 25 cents less than a month ago and 37 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.60 to settle at $76.66. Oil prices fell last week due to reduced market concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate, which could lead to a reduction in regional oil production and higher prices.

Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 3.6 million bbl to 439.4 million bbl last week.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.00), Nashville ($2.99), Jackson ($2.97)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.75), Clarksville ($2.87), Kingsport ($2.90)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.933 $2.941 $2.955 $3.106 $3.219 Chattanooga $2.753 $2.775 $2.772 $2.977 $3.159 Knoxville $2.934 $2.937 $2.977 $3.128 $3.240 Memphis $2.964 $2.966 $3.020 $3.164 $3.287 Nashville $2.991 $2.998 $2.990 $3.120 $3.209 Click here to view current gasoline price averages