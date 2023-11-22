Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 22th-27th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As the last echoes of autumn breeze through Clarksville tonight, the skies will be mostly cloudy, and the temperatures will descend to a low of around 33. A gentle west-northwest wind mellows to a calm evening. It sets the stage for a Thanksgiving Day that promises tranquility and a touch of warmth.

Thanksgiving unfolds with mostly sunny skies. The high will be near 56, and a gentle south-southwest breeze, harmonizing perfectly with the holiday spirit. As the evening approaches, the clouds gather, ushering in a night with temperatures dropping to around 34. A south wind tappers off during the night.

As we venture into Friday, the weather continues to be gentle. Partly sunny skies welcome a high near 54, accompanied by a north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. The night will be mostly cloudy, and the northeast wind, a bit more spirited at around 10 mph, guides temperatures to around 31.

Saturday sees the return of the sun with a high near 52. A north-northeast wind, and a night that slips into a low around 34.

Sunday brings a subtle shift. While partly sunny, the skies bear a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, accompanied by a west-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The night holds a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight as the temperature drops to around 31.

The stage is set for a new week, where Monday emerges as a mostly sunny day with a high near 45. Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of around 25.