APSU announces Fan Experience for Saturday’s Football game against Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – In preparation of Saturday’s NCAA Division I Football Championship First Round game between the No. 10 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and No. 18 Chattanooga, the athletics department presents the following ways for fans to enhance their game day experience.

Pregame & Kickoff

Saturday’s kickoff is at 2:02pm CT in Fortera Stadium.

The Governors’ Own Marching Band begins their pregame performance at 1:47pm.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2023 season! Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment.

Tailgate Alley

For the 12th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot) with single-game spaces available for $20.00. Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 10:00am, Saturday.

Beginning at 11:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close Stache Street and Tailgate Alley to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 11:45am and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks, including beer, in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

Free Student Tickets!

Current Austin Peay students will receive a ticket for absolutely free when they present a valid APSU student ID at the Wendy’s gate.

Tickets! Tickets! Tickets!

Tickets for the Govs’ Saturday FCS Playoff game against the Mocs are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Fans also can call the APSUTicket Office at the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

Updated Drane Street Traffic Pattern For 2023

The corner of Drane Street and Farris Street will be blocked to ensure all traffic flows in one direction towards Farris Street. Drane Street will be one-way all day long.

Drane Street will close temporarily at roughly 11:00am in anticipation of the Gov Walk at 11:45am!

Austin Peay campus lot 6, located directly in front of Fortera Stadium, is permitted for fans with pre-purchased tailgating passes, game day vendors, ticket holders with lot 6 passes, and ADA patrons.

General game day parking is permitted in campus parking lots 4, 5, and 7B.