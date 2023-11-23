APSU Football’s Jau’Von named finalist for Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award

Chicago, IL – For his outstanding efforts in the classroom and in the Clarksville-Montgomery Country community, Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate defensive lineman Jau’Von Young has been named a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, presented by FedEx Ground and Stats Perform.

Young received the United Athletic Conference’s nomination for the award and is one of 15 finalists – one from each FCS conference – for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.

Named after the late schoolteacher and wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the ninth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

Young being named a finalist marks the second straight year that the Governors have had a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award with Chukwuemeka Manning Jr. receiving the Atlantic Sun Conference’s nomination in 2022.

On the field, Young is one of Austin Peay’s five season-long captains and leads the Govs’ defensive line with 35 tackles this season. The Nashville, Tennessee native has totaled 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception with an 18-yard return this season while starting in all 11 games to date.

Young graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s in health and human performance in December 2022. He is now pursuing a master’s in management and has a 3.71 grade-point average in his graduate program.

In the community, Young has volunteered his time at both St. Bethlehem and Kenwood Elementary Schools where he spoke to the students, assisted in gym class, and ate lunch with the children. He also attended “Read Across America” day at Kenwood Elementary School and read to the students in several classes.

In addition, Young has volunteered with the local Habitat for Humanity with several of his teammates and participated in Austin Peay’s “Day of Service.”

The recipient of the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award will be announced on December 12th and will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on January 6th in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.