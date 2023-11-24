Legal Aid Society Launches Campaign to Fund Reentry Services

Nashville, TN – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that it has launched a fundraising campaign devoted to funding reentry services provided to residents of Middle Tennessee. The campaign, running through the end of 2023, has a fundraising goal of $200,000. – Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced today that it has launched a fundraising campaign devoted to funding reentry services provided to residents of Middle Tennessee. The campaign, running through the end of 2023, has a fundraising goal of $200,000.

Legal Aid Society’s reentry program assists residents trying to reacclimate to society and return to the workforce after a period of incarceration. Having a criminal record can create a barrier to employment, housing, public benefits and other necessities.

Certain types of convictions can also make a person ineligible for a driver’s license, severely affecting their ability to live independently and maintain employment. Attorneys from Legal Aid Society are able to assist in areas including expungement of nonviolent convictions, reinstating driver’s licenses and obtaining certificates of employability.

Funds raised from the campaign will go toward salaries for existing staff attorneys, as well as future clinics educating members of the public about Legal Aid Society’s services.

“Reentering society after incarceration is much more difficult than many people realize, with countless legal hurdles that can make it an uphill battle to simply find a job and a place to live,” says DarKenya W. Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society.

“With this reentry-focused fundraising campaign, we’re recognizing the need to ramp up these life-changing services to members of our community. Because we realize that minority populations are disproportionately impacted by incarceration, we also view this as one piece of our racial justice and equity efforts at Legal Aid Society,” Waller stated.

Martesha Johnson, Nashville Metropolitan Chief Public Defender, is chairing Legal Aid Society’s 2023 fundraising efforts. Johnson is the first African American to be elected to this position and only the second woman. She is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, the National Association of Public Defenders, the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Women’s Political Collaborative, and the young leaders division of Women for Tennessee’s Future.

“As a native Nashvillian and longtime advocate for fairness and equality in the justice system, I’m proud to be taking part in Legal Aid Society’s current fundraising efforts, including its new campaign dedicated to funding reentry services,” Johnson said. “During 2023, we’re proud to have also raised funds to support Legal Aid Society as it helps low-income and working families confront urgent legal problems related to unemployment, eviction, domestic violence, and money and debt crises.”

Legal Aid Society’s 2023 campaign committee also includes:

Stacey Dickens, Corporate Chair

Elizabeth Sitgreaves, Small Firms Chair

Anne C. Martin, Judges Co-Chair

I’Ashea Myles, Judges Co-Chair

C. Joseph Hubbard, Young Lawyers Chair

Ryan T. Holt, Large Firms Chair

Cameron Hoffmeyer, Columbia Service Area Chair

“Ninety-five percent of currently incarcerated people will get out of prison. It is to our benefit to ensure these members of our community are successful as they reenter society,” Waller said. “We thank our committee members for the efforts they continue to make toward our 2023 campaign efforts.”

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty.

It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way.