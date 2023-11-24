21 Tennessee Vols Football plays Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium, Saturday

#21 Tennessee (7-4 | 3-4 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (2-9 | 0-7 SEC)

Saturday, November 25th. 2023 | 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The No. 21 Tennessee Vols football team will look to finish the regular season on a winning note as it hosts in-state and SEC rival Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Following a tough loss to top-ranked Georgia last week, the Vols are coming off back-to-back losses for just the second time under head coach Josh Heupel. UT has never lost three consecutive games under Heupel and will be aiming to extend its winning streak over the Commodores to five games.

Broadcast Info

Saturday’s contest will be televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Derek Mason (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 2:35pm CT.

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 119 or 192) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 962), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Bob Kesling (PxP), VFL Pat Ryan (analyst), and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins two hours prior to kickoff at 12:30pm.

Gameday Information / Timeline

The gameday timeline as well as other important information is listed below.

*There is potential for a five-minute slide to the start time of Saturday’s game, which would also push back Senior Day festivities by five minutes.

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 11:30am.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 11:30am.

Vol Village Opens – Noon

Vol Walk – 1:15pm.

Gates Open – 1:30pm.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 1:50pm. (Pedestrian Bridge)

Senior Day Ceremony On Field – 3:09pm.

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 3:22pm.

National Anthem/Flyover – 3:24pm.

Vols Run Through the T – 3:32pm.

Kickoff – 3:35pm. (Possible 5-minute slide)

All times above are Eastern Standard

Tickets and Parking

Gameday Events & Activities

Senior Day: Tennessee will celebrate Senior Day during Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt by honoring this year’s seniors and their families during a pregame ceremony on the field which will begin 26 minutes before kickoff (approx. 3:09pm with a possible five-minute slide).

Salute to Service: Saturday’s contest will also be the fifth annual “Salute to Service” game. Local and state veteran, military and first-responder organizations that Tennessee Athletics has identified as longstanding partners have been invited to attend Saturday’s game.

The Pride of the Southland Marching Band will perform a special halftime show dedicated to Veterans. The Vol Walk will also be led by representation from each of the five military branches.

For more info on Tennessee Athletics’ “Salute to Service” recognitions and activities, click HERE.

Need To Know

Neyland Advantage

The Vols have proved that Neyland Stadium is one of the most feared venues in the country in the Heupel era. Tennessee is 17-4 at home under his watch, outscoring opponents 913-427. Three of the four losses at home under Heupel have come against teams ranked in the top 15, including a pair of No. 1-ranked Georgia teams. UT has defeated 12 straight unranked teams at home and is 13-1 versus unranked foes in Neyland under Heupel (L vs. Pitt, 2021). The Vols have won at least five home games for the third straight season, a first for the program since 1995-2001. A win on Saturday would give Tennessee 13 victories at home over the past two seasons, representing the most since winning 13 from 1998-99.

The Wright Stuff

Junior running back Jaylen Wright leads the nation’s 11th-best rushing offense (205.7 ypg). The Durham, North Carolina, native has rushed for a career-high 938 yards on 126 carries and leads all FBS running backs with 7.44 yards per carry (min. 100 att.). That is second among all FBS players behind only LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Wright is 62 yards away from becoming the Vols’ first 1,000-yard rusher in a season since Jalen Hurd had 1,288 on 277 carries in 2015.

Negative Plays Aplenty

UT is once again among the SEC and national leaders in tackles for loss as well as sacks. The Vols’ 86 TFLs this season rank second in the SEC and sixth nationally. The Big Orange have recorded at least four TFLs in 23 straight games dating back to last year. Tennessee also ranks second in the conference and eighth in the FBS with 34 sacks this season and has posted at least one in 15 consecutive games.

Vols in the CFP Rankings

Tennessee dropped three spots to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following last weekend’s loss to No. 1 Georgia. The Vols have been ranked in each of the last 10 CFP rankings dating back to last season.

Last Time Out

Tennessee scored on the game’s first play – a 75-yard burst by RB Jaylen Wright – but top-ranked Georgia outscored the Vols 38-3 the rest of the way in a 38-10 final in Neyland Stadium, which was sold out for the 12th straight game. The loss snapped the UT’s 14-game home winning streak, which went down as the program’s longest since claiming 23 straight home wins from 1996-2000. Tennessee was down eight starters due to injury – four on offense and four on defense – including WR Bru McCoy (season-ending), WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., LT John Campbell Jr., LG Andrej Karic, LB Keenan Pili, CB Kamal Hadden (season ending), STAR Tamarion McDonald and S Wesley Walker. Wright finished with 90 yards on nine carries, and QB Joe Milton III was 17-of-30 for 147 yards. Milton saw his consecutive games with a touchdown pass streak end at 14, the third-longest in school history. Georgia scored on four of its five possessions of the first half. CB Doneiko Slaughter registered a career and game-high 11 tackles, while LB Aaron Beasley added nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Squirrel White was the Vols’ leading receiver with five catches for 45 yards. PK Charles Campbell made a 37-yard field goal to end the first half.

Series History

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: 79-32-5 (on field) | 77-32-5 (NCAA)

Saturday will mark the 117th meeting all-time between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The series dates all the way back to 1892 and the two teams have played every year since 1945. This will be the 32nd and final meeting as SEC East foes (since 1992).

The Vols have won each of the last four meetings between the two programs with back-to-back 20-plus point wins under Heupel, including a 56-0 blanking of the Commodores in last year’s regular-season finale.

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt is led by third-year head coach Clark Lea, who owns a 9-26 record as head coach of the program. The Commodores started this season 2-0 but have lost nine straight games entering Saturday’s season finale.

Offensively, quarterbacks Ken Seals has taken hold of the starting job down the stretch and enters the game with 1,122 passing yards (98-for-170) and 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions.

Senior wideout Will Sheppard has been the Dores top receiver with team highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (640) to go along with eight touchdowns. Freshman London Humphreys has been another threat in the passing game with 19 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns. Fellow freshman Sedrick Alexander leads the team in rushing with 85 carries for 325 yards and four scores.

Sophomore linebacker Langston Patterson leads the Vandy defense in total tackles (66) and tackles for loss (8.0). He also has a sack, a forced fumble and an interception to his credit. Veteran defensive end Nate Clifton is first on the team with 5.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries to go along with his 7.5 TFLs. Defensive backs De’Rickey Wright and CJ Taylor are tied for the team lead in interceptions (2), pass breakups (3) and forced fumbles (2).