APSU Men’s Basketball guard DeMarcus Sharp Named to 2023 SoCal Challenge Sand Division All-Tournament Team

San Juan Capistrano, CA – DeMarcus Sharp has been named to the 2023 SoCal Challenge Sand Division All-Tournament Team after leading the Austin Peay State University basketball (APSU) team and the four-team division in points, rebounds, assists, and steals during the three-game event.

Austin Peay State University began its SoCal Challenge debut with a November 17th game against UTEP in El Paso Texas. Sharp and freshman Dez White led the Governors with 14 points apiece, while Sharp had a game-high five steals and seven assists, six of which came in a turnover-less second half that saw the graduate point guard score six points, assist on four three-pointers and grab three rebounds.

Following his performance against the Miners, Sharp followed it with a 17-point, six-assist, five-rebound outing against Tarleton State – the Sand Division winner – on 8-of-16 shooting from the field.

Sharp rounded out his week’s performance with the best performance by a Governor in nearly three seasons, as the Charleston, Missouri native scored a tournament-best 33 points – 19 of which came in the final 20 minutes – during a 74-71 win against Sacramento State, Wednesday.

Sharp’s 33 points are the most by a Governor since APSU alum and current Chicago Bull Terry Taylor scored 38 points against Eastern Illinois on January 8th, 2021. It also is the first 30-point performance by a Gov since a 32-point performance by Taylor against Southeast Missouri on February 13th, 2021.

Through the APSU Govs’ first six games of the season, Sharp leads Austin Peay State University in points (111), rebounds (52), assists (32), steals (17), field goals made and attempted (43-97), free throws made and attempted (25-31), and is tied for a team-best five blocks.

The Northwestern State transfer ranks in the top 30 of Division I athletes in steals (fifth), minutes per game (37:21, eighth), double-doubles (three, 10th), attempted field goals (12th), made field goals (16th), steals per game (2.8, 19th), assists (22nd), and points 30th. His double-doubles, made field goals, points, steals, and steals per game also lead the Atlantic Sun Conference.

