Austin Peay State University to raise funds for 11 new campus projects during GOVing Tuesday 2023 on November 28th

Clarksville, TN – Giving Tuesday, the largest giving day in the world, takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year. Austin Peay State University (APSU) celebrates Giving Tuesday under the name “GOVing Tuesday.”

This year, APSU will once again complete a fundable project day for the event. Out of the more than 45 project proposals submitted by APSU faculty and staff, 11 were selected as the focus of GOVing Tuesday 2023. With the help of alumni and friends, the University plans to fully fund all 11 projects by the end of the day on Nov. 28.

“The projects that have been selected for GOVing Tuesday represent a wide variety of areas and programs on the Austin Peay campus,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We look forward to seeing the direct and immediate impact they will have on our students, faculty, and staff once they are completed.”

The 2023 GOVing Tuesday projects will provide virtual reality headsets for APSU College of Business students, experiential learning tools for the Little Govs Child Learning Center, graphing calculators for military-affiliated students, sports nutrition for student-athletes, professional development training at Mount Olive Cemetery for APSU students and local health professionals, two Little Free Libraries for education students and community members, a new object lending program at the Felix G. Woodward Library, top-of-the-line gaming chairs and desks for the University’s new esports competition area, and funding for two students each week from the APSU President’s Emerging Leaders Program (PELP) and the APSU Honors Program to have lunch and discuss their goals with APSU faculty and staff.

Additionally, with funds for their project, the APSU College of STEM will enhance accessibility and infuse technology into our community by creating a prototype of the “Smart Cart,” a self-propelled, motorized shopping cart capable of autonomously following a user into, throughout and out of a store.

To read more about each project, visit alumni.apsu.edu/GOVingTuesday.

“After successfully funding eight projects during last year’s GOVing Tuesday, we are confident that our alumni, friends, and community members will once again step up to help us make these goals a reality,” APSU Assistant Vice President of Alumni and Annual Giving Brad Averitt said. “When you make a gift of any amount to the program of your choice on November 28th, you are investing in the future of the Austin Peay experience.”

Donors were able to choose between splitting their gifts across multiple projects and selecting one project to support. Any funds raised over the amount needed for each project have been designated to the Funds of Excellence for those specific areas.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.