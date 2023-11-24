Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball beats Kansas City at Viking Invitational, 78-63

Cleveland, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season against Kansas City, 78-63, in the Viking Invitational Friday, at Woodling Gymnasium.

Austin Peay State University opened the game with layup from the paint by Tiya Douglas 16 seconds into the game. Kansas City responded with a 10-4 run, giving the Governors their largest deficit of the night.

Back-to-back layup from Shamarre Hale tied the score, 10-10. The Roos made three of their next five shots with the Governors making four of their next five to tie the game for the last time, 16-16.

A three-pointer by Cur’Tiera Haywood from a Kansas City turnover ended the quarter 24-17. The Governors led the rest of the game wire-to-wire.

The APSU Govs had their best defensive quarter in the second, holding the Roos to a game-low 10 points and a 18.8 field-goal percentage. The Roos made three field goals on 16 attempts and had eight rebounds compared to Austin Peay State University’s 45.5 field-goal percentage and 13 rebounds. Kansas City cut their deficit to as few as six, 31-25, in the second quarter but a 12-2 run by the Governors got the difference to 16 points, 43-27, headed into halftime.

Austin Peay State University and Kansas City each scored 17 points during the third quarter, which was a game-low for the Governors. Kansas City scored six points off of Austin Peay State University’s six turnovers but the Governors outscored the Roos in the paint 10-6.

The final quarter saw Austin Peay State University’s largest lead of the night after two made free-throws by Hale gave the Governors an 18 point advantage, 64-46. A jumper by Kansas City’s Dominique Phillips cut the deficit back to 16, but a layup by Abby Cater from a Kansas City turnover gave the APSU Govs another 18 point lead.

The Roos went on a 8-0 run to get within 10 points of the Govs, but APSU ended the quarter with a 12-7 run to get their first win of the Viking Invitational and their second win of the season.

The Difference

Second-quarter defense. Austin Peay State University held Kansas City to just 10 points and a 18.8 field-goal percentage as the Governors scored 19 points with a 45.5 field-goal percentage.

Inside the Box Score

Anala Nelson and Shamarre Hale each scored a team-high 13 points.

Nelson grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and seven assists.

Sandra Lin scored a season-high 12 points.

Austin Peay State University’s win against Kansas City was the Governors’ first win in a MTE since defeating Fairleigh Dickinson at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic on November 22nd, 2022.

The Governors held Kansas City to two three-pointers, its fewest allowed since allowing just one against North Florida on February 9th.

Austin Peay State University had a season-high 38 rebounds, its most since a 39 rebound performance against Eastern Kentucky in the 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Quarterfinals.

The APSU Govs’ 30 defensive rebounds are also the most since grabbing 34 in that game against Eastern Kentucky last season.



The APSU Govs also led by as many as 18 points against the Roos, its largest lead in a game this year.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team finishes up their stay in Cleveland with a Saturday 11:30am CT game against Chicago State. They will then travel to Macon, Georgia, where they will face Mercer on December 2nd at 1:00pm CT.