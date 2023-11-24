Planters Bank Presents… “Annie” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, November 26th

Clarksville, TN – Join everyone’s favorite little redhead this Sunday evening and start out the holiday season on an uplifting note! Planters Bank Presents… “Annie” on the big screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, November 26th, 2023 at 6:00pm.

In John Huston’s 1982 adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, the spunky young orphan Annie (Aileen Quinn) is taken in by a rich eccentric, Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Albert Finney), much to the chagrin of the mean Miss Hannigan (Carol Burnett) who runs the orphanage.

Rating: PG / Running time: 128 minutes / Release year: 1982 / Director: John Huston / Cast: Albert Finney, Carol Burnett, Aileen Quinn, Bernadette Peters, Tim Curry / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Annie,” “The Polar Express,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

