Tennessee Titans play Carolina Panthers this Sunday at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans (3-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-9)

Sunday, November 26th, 2023 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – Following three consecutive games on the road, the Tennessee Titans (3-7) return home this week to host the Carolina Panthers (1-9). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, November 26th.

Sunday will mark only the third time the Panthers have visited Nissan Stadium for a regular season contest. The previous two occasions were split, with the Titans winning in 2007 and the Panthers taking the 2015 matchup. The all-time series is limited to six meetings, split evenly at 3-3.

This week’s festivities also will include the Titans’ annual Salute to Service, a league-wide initiative to show gratitude for the sacrifices made by the military community.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, analyst Mark Schlereth and reporter Kristina Pink.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

Since the beginning of October, the Tennessee Titans have played only two games in Tennessee: October 1st against Cincinnati and October 29th against Atlanta. During that stretch, they have had a bye, a game in London and four additional road contests. In three games at Nissan Stadium in 2023, they are 3-0, and five of their final seven games are at home.

The Titans appeared in Jacksonville last week to face the AFC South-leading Jaguars. The Jaguars scored the game’s first 27 points and eventually won by a final score of 34-14.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis logged his fourth consecutive start and completed 13 of 17 passes (76.5 percent) for 158 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. His passer rating was 143.8, marking his second performance in four starts with a passer rating above 130.

Levis’ afternoon included a 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. The duo logged their fourth touchdown connection in as many weeks. Entering this week, Hopkins is on the verge of becoming the fifth NFL player to record 900 receptions, 12,000 receiving yards and 75 receiving touchdowns within his first 11 seasons. The only previous players to do so were Marvin Harrison, Jerry Rice, Brandon Marshall and Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins’ current numbers include 900 receptions, 11,948 yards and 75 touchdowns.



Running back Derrick Henry enters this week’s game with 663 rushing yards in 2023, which ranks fifth in the NFL. He is only two yards shy (8,998) of joining Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history to reach 9,000 career rushing yards and 80 rushing touchdowns before celebrating their 30th birthday.

About the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers launched a new era during the 2023 offseason, hiring Frank Reich as head coach in January. Reich previously spent five seasons (2018 to 2022) as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the first-overall pick, and they used the selection on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. The former Heisman Trophy winner has started all but one game this season, passing for 1,683 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Last week, the Panthers hosted the Dallas Cowboys and were in a one-possession game though the third quarter. However, after Carolina scored to make it 17-10, the Cowboys tallied 16 unanswered points in the final quarter to win 33-10.