21 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball gets 76-73 win over #22 Oklahoma

Senior – Fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell turned in a season-high 19 points as the No. 21/19 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team took a 76-73 victory over No. 22/20 Oklahoma in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off on Saturday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.Powell, who also had 12 points and six rebounds vs. Indiana on Thursday, was named to the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off Island Division All-Tournament Team for her performance during the event. She averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 10 of 18 from the field over UT’s two games, including four-of-eight accuracy from long range. Powell also finished seven of nine from the free-throw line.Senior Jewel Spear and junior Sara Puckett were also in double figures for UT (4-2) vs. OU with 16 and 13, respectively. Puckett and junior Jillian Hollingshead each pulled down eight boards to lead Tennessee’s rebounding effort.





Oklahoma (5-2) was led by Sahara Williams, who scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens also posted double-digit efforts with 12 apiece.



The UT Lady Vols came out hot, scoring on their first three possessions to lead 8-0 just over a minute into play and force the Sooners into calling an early timeout. Williams knocked down a jumper coming out of the timeout to get OU on the board, and Reyna Scott added another to pull Oklahoma within four by the 6:22 mark.



A basket by Spear tied things up 40 seconds into the second period, and just over two minutes later, a three by



Puckett converted on a set of free throws to pull UT within four a minute into the third quarter. That margin held until back-to-back layups by Keys and a pair of free throws by Scott had the Hoosiers ahead 46-36 by the 7:00 mark.





A trey by Spear leveled the score on UT's first play of the final period, and the lead changed four times before Joens knotted it up once more with a layup with 5:47 to play. Destinee Wells responded with five straight points for Tennessee to put the Big Orange on top 66-61 by the media timeout.

A 3-pointer by Keys pulled the Sooners back within two, but Powell hit a jumper and a deep three as the shot clock expired to rally the Lady Vols to a seven-point lead with two minutes to go. OU launched into a 5-0 run with 90 seconds left in the game, whittling UT’s lead down to two, but a three by Powell with 21 seconds on the clock sealed the deal as the Lady Vols took a 76-73 victory.

Jazzing Up The Fourth Quarter

Fifth-year guard Jasmine Powell led Tennessee with a season-high 19 points vs. Oklahoma, knocking down 13 of those in the fourth quarter on perfect shooting from the field (4-4), on threes (2-2) and on free throws (3-3). For the game, she hit five of eight shots from the field and seven of nine from the charity stripe. The 19 points tied her highest point total as a Lady Vol, set against Ohio State last season on November 8th, 2022.

Darby Moves Into UT Career Top 10

At the 7:04 mark in the second quarter, with her second trey of the day, senior guard/forward Tess Darby shot her way into the Lady Vol career top 10 for three-pointers made, tying Sidney Spencer (2003-07) at 133. Darby finished with seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist on the afternoon.

Fear Da Spear

Senior guard Jewel Spear came up big for Tennessee against Oklahoma. Spear opened the season with three straight double-figure efforts and after tallying a combined eight points in the last two contests combined, she broke out with 16 on Saturday vs. the Sooners. She also led UT with three assists and took a charge in the third quarter as the Lady Vols made a run to overturn a 10-point deficit.

Puckett Getting Bucketts

With 13 points against Oklahoma, Sara Puckett notched her sixth consecutive contest in double figures to open the season and is the only Lady Vol to do that during the Kellie Harper era. Her streak is the longest since Mercedes Russell opened the 2017-18 campaign with 23 consecutive contests in double figures, spanning November 12th, 2017, to February 4th, 2018.

Bench Brigade Strikes Again

For the third consecutive game, Tennessee’s bench scored 30+ points. Against OU, the Lady Vols outscored the Sooners, 31-15. UT tallied 38 vs. Troy and 30 vs #21/19 Indiana the last game out. Jasmine Powell was the centerpiece of that effort, tossing 19 of them. Karoline Striplin was good for eight off the bench.

Working The Glass Again

Tennessee won the rebounding battle for the fifth time in six games this season, pulling down one more than Oklahoma (49-48). UT, which ranks No. 8 nationally in rebounds per game right at 50 per contest, is 4-1 this season and 86-21 all-time under Kellie Harper when coming out on top in the boards battle.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team returns home to Knoxville, where it will host games against two more ranked teams next week. The Lady Vols will welcome No. 17/14 Notre Dame on Wednesday for the ACC-SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge at 4:00pm CT (ESPN2). On Sunday, UT takes on No. 15/12 Ohio State in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic at 4:00pm (ESPN) in Food City Center.