Austin Peay State University Football loses to Chattanooga in FCS Playoffs, 24-21

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team battled back from a 14-point halftime deficit to tie the game, but Chattanooga’s Clayton Crile hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to provide the winning margin in a 24-21 decision Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at Fortera Stadium.

Chattanooga (8-4) built a 14-point halftime lead with two touchdowns in the final 8:17 of the second quarter. The Mocs capped an eight-play, 78-yard drive with Gino Appleberry’s one-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.

On the half’s final drive, Chattanooga saw a pass intercepted in the end zone, but Jamoi Jones recovered to force a fumble on the attempted return, scooped up the loose ball, and returned it four yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 halftime lead.

Facing its largest halftime deficit since the season opener at Southern Illinois, Austin Peay (9-3) opened the second half with Jaden Barnes’ 70-yard kickoff return to set the offense deep in Chattanooga territory. Jevon Jackson had six carries for 29 yards on the ensuing drive, including a one-yard touchdown dash to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Chattanooga had an opportunity to extend its lead late in the third quarter with a 27-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was driven into the line where Austin Peay State University blocked it. The ensuing drive needed three plays to tie the game with 1:35 left in the third quarter. DiLiello opened the drive with a 36-yard completion to Kenny Odom, then capped the drive with a 27-yard touchdown completion to Tre Shackelford.

After Austin Peay State University tied the game, Chattanooga pieced together a drive that stalled at the APSU 21-yard line. The Mocs attempted a 38-yard field goal, but the try hit the left upright to keep the game tied.

Neither team got inside their opponent’s 40-yard line in the next two drives. Austin Peay State University started what ultimately proved to be its final drive on its 12-yard line. The Govs gained 13 yards on the ensuing drive and were forced to punt from its 26-yard line. After the punt, Chattanooga set up on its 40-yard line.

The Mocs drive was kept alive early when Luke Schomburg connected with Sam Phillips for a 25-yard completion on 3rd-and-4. Three plays later, Chattanooga faced a 3rd-and-7, and Schomburg found Appleberry for the seven-yard gain. Another three plays later, Crile’s 35-yard field goal provided his redemption and Chattanooga’s advancement to the second round.

Jackson ran for an APSU playoff record 184 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts, including a season-long 57-yard run that resulted in the Govs’ game-tying touchdown in the first quarter.



DiLiello completed 12-of-22 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Odom caught seven passes for 51 yards and Shackelford had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.



Defensively, three Governors ended the game with double-digit tackles. Xavier Smith finished with a career-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and had two pass breakups. Sam Howard had a 12-tackle outing for his fourth double-digit tackle outing this season. Tyler Long also notched 11 tackles.



Making his second career start, Schomburg completed 21-of-36 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. Javin Whatley caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Appleberry had 15 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Alex Mitchell had a team-leading nine tackles, a breakup, and a forced fumble.

Scoring Summary

GOVS 0, UTC 7 – Neither team scored on their opening two possessions, Chattanooga finally breaking through with a seven-play, 65-yard drive for a touchdown with 2:17 remaining in the first quarter. Starting on its 35-yard line, Chattanooga crossed midfield courtesy Reggie Davis’ 12-yard run. After two six-yard plays, the Mocs found the end zone on Luke Schomburg’s 29-yard pass to Javin Whatley.

GOVS 7, UTC 7 – Austin Peay State University replied quickly, traversing 93 yards for a touchdown in three plays that took just 63 seconds off the clock. A penalty on the kickoff pushed the drive’s start back to the APSU seven-yard line. Jevon Jackson opened the drive with a 33-yard run and, after a three-yard DiLiello run, he escaped several would-be tacklers for a 57-yard touchdown run – his longest of the season.

GOVS 7, UTC 14 – Chattanooga regained the lead midway through the second quarter with an eight-play, 78-yard drive. Starting on its 22-yard line, the Mocs opened the sequence with an Appleberry run of 11 yards, a Davis run of 19 yards, and a 16-yard Schomburg completion to Sam Phillips. An Austin Peay State University penalty moved the ball into the red zone, and four plays later, Appleberry scored a touchdown on a one-yard run.

GOVS 7, UTC 21 – Chattanooga pinned Austin Peay State University in their own end near the end of the first half, and a Governors’ punt came up short and set the Mocs up at the APSU 28-yard line. After two six-yard plays and a spike, Schomburg threw into the end zone, where Kory Chapman picked off his pass. Chapman attempted to return the interception, but Jamoi Mayes forced a fumble and returned it four yards for a touchdown, giving UTC a two-score advantage at halftime.

GOVS 14, UTC 21 – Jaden Barnes’ 70-yard return of the second half’s opening kickoff set Austin Peay State University up at the Chattanooga 30-yard line. Then Jevon Jackson took over with six carries for 29 yards on the ensuing drive, including an 18-yard burst on the second play of the drive and a one-yard carry for the touchdown.

GOVS 21, UTC 21 – Austin Peay State University tied the game with 1:35 left in the third quarter on another quick strike, using three plays to cover 70 yards in 1:03. After blocking a field goal attempt, the APSU Govs went deep on their first play with DiLiello connecting with Kenny Odom on a 36-yard pass. After a seven-yard Jackson run, DiLiello went downfield again and found Tre Shackleford for a 27-yard touchdown completion.

GOVS 21, UTC 24 – Chattanooga took the game’s final possession on its 40-yard line with 3:47 remaining. After the first two plays went for six yards, Schomburg found Phillips open across the middle for a 25-yard gain. Facing 3rd-and-7 three plays later, Chattanooga got exactly seven yards on a Schaumburg-to-Appleberry completion to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Clayton Crile converted his first field goal of the day, a 35-yarder as time expired to secure the decision.