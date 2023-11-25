Austin Peay State University Womnen’s Basketball takes down Chicago State, 60-48

Cleveland, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball wrapped up the Viking Invitational with a 60-48 win against Chicago State Saturday at Woodling Gymnasium.

Austin Peay State University began the game with a layup by Gabby Zapata Smalls from a Chicago State turnover 25 seconds into the game. The Governors scored four of the next six points, before both teams began a two-minute scoring drought.

A layup from Chicago State’s Zikeyah Carter off of an Austin Peay State University turnover ended the drought for the Cougars, as a layup from the paint by Cur’Tiera Haywood ended the Govs’ drought 10 seconds later, making the score 8-4 in favor of the APSU Govs. The Governors scored six of the game’s next 11 points and finished the quarter leading by five at 14-9.

The second quarter was Austin Peay State University’s best defensively as they held Chicago State to just eight points and a 25.0 field-goal percentage. The quarter remained scoreless by both the Governors and the Cougars until a jumper from the paint by Smalls ended the scoring drought three minutes and 45 seconds into the third.

The Cougars responded with a jumper by Jacia Cunningham 10 seconds later, cutting their deficit to four at 15-11. Austin Peay State University made 10 of their next 12 shots taken, giving them their largest lead of the game of 18 points, 33-15, with 51 seconds remaining in the half. A layup from the paint by Chicago State’s Princess Hester with 25 seconds left in the half ended the quarter with Austin Peay State University leading, 33-17.

Austin Peay State University did not make a field-goal in the third quarter as their seven points came from the charity stripe. Chicago State took advantage of Austin Peay State University’s seven turnovers, scoring seven points off of them. Chicago State went on a 7-0 scoring run with three minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the period, cutting their deficit to as few as three. Two made free-throws by Haywood ended the quarter with the APSU Govs leading by five, 40-35.

The fourth quarter began with a jumper from Cleveland State’s Tae’lor Norris from a Gov turnover, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. Alyssa Hargrove’s three-point second chance jumper began the Governor’s 12-10 run to end the game 60-49.

The Difference

First-half defense. Austin Peay State University held Chicago State to nine points and a 36.4 field-goal percentage in the first quarter and eight points and a 25.0 field-goal percentage in the second quarter.

Inside the Box Score

Anala Nelson scored a team-high 15 points and had five assists.

This was the third time Nelson had been the scoring leader for the Governors this season and fifth time in her career.

La’Nya Foster grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, which is the most by a Governor since Shamarre Hale’s 13 rebounds against Eastern Kentucky on March 5th.

Chicago State had 17 points from turnovers compared to APSU’s 13 points from turnovers.

Austin Peay State University’s 42 rebounds are a season-high, beating last night’s 38 against Kansas City.

Every Governor who played in today’s game scored.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will end their road game streak with a December 2nd 2:00pm game against Mercer in Macon, Georgia.